Taylorville claims gritty victory against Rochester 45-37

Mighty close, mighty fine, Taylorville wore a victory shine after clipping Rochester 45-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 13, Rochester faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Taylorville took on Lincoln on December 8 at Taylorville High School. For more, click here.
