Taking on water: Stanford Olympia sinks Pontiac Township 61-48

Playing with a winning hand, Stanford Olympia trumped Pontiac Township 61-48 on January 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 17, Pontiac Township faced off against Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central and Stanford Olympia took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on January 20 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. For a full recap, click here.
