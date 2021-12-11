 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taking on water: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin sinks Springfield Southeast 55-43

  • 0

Stretched out and finally snapped, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin put just enough pressure on Springfield Southeast to earn a 55-43 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 11.

In recent action on November 30, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against Jacksonville and Springfield Southeast took on Springfield on December 3 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian team reveals outfit for Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News