Taking on water: El Paso-Gridley sinks Lexington 48-34

El Paso-Gridley tipped and eventually toppled Lexington 48-34 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 6, Lexington faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and El Paso-Gridley took on Pontiac Township on December 11 at El Paso-Gridley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
