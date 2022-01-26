Taking on water: Decatur MacArthur sinks Mt. Zion 53-41

Decatur MacArthur dumped Mt. Zion 53-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.
In recent action on January 17, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mattoon and Mt Zion took on Tolono Unity on January 21 at Mt Zion High School. For more, click here.
Tough to find an edge early, Decatur MacArthur and Mt. Zion fashioned an 18-18 stalemate through the first quarter.
The Generals' shooting moved to a 29-27 lead over the Braves at halftime.
Mt. Zion came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Decatur MacArthur 45-40.
