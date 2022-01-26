Taking on water: Decatur MacArthur sinks Mt. Zion 53-41

Decatur MacArthur dumped Mt. Zion 53-41 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.

Tough to find an edge early, Decatur MacArthur and Mt. Zion fashioned an 18-18 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Generals' shooting moved to a 29-27 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Mt. Zion came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Decatur MacArthur 45-40.

