Taking on water: Colfax Ridgeview sinks Milford 48-29

Colfax Ridgeview put together a victorious gameplan to stop Milford 48-29 in Illinois girls basketball on February 7.
In recent action on January 24, Milford faced off against Danville Schlarman and Colfax Ridgeview took on Fisher on January 27 at Fisher High School. For more, click here.
