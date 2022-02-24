Taking on water: Colfax Ridgeview sinks Champaign St. Thomas More 45-29

Saddled up and ready to go, Colfax Ridgeview spurred past Champaign St. Thomas More 45-29 at Colfax Ridgeview on February 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on February 14, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against Cissna Park and Champaign St. Thomas More took on LeRoy on February 18 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School. For a full recap, click here.
Colfax Ridgeview's offense darted to a 23-16 lead over Champaign St. Thomas More at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.