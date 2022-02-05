Taking on water: Cissna Park sinks Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-27

Cissna Park notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-27 on February 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Recently on January 27 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Deer Creek-Mackinaw in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.