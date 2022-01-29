Taking on water: Chicago Hope sinks Chicago De La Salle 54-43

Riding a wave of production, Chicago Hope dunked Chicago De La Salle 54-43 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 29.

Chicago De La Salle started on steady ground by forging a 12-4 lead over Chicago Hope at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago De La Salle climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 32-10 lead at half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.