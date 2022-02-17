Taking on water: Chicago Clark sinks Chicago Crane 55-38

Chicago Clark notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Chicago Crane 55-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 17.

Chicago Clark broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-26 lead over Chicago Crane.

