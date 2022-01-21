Taking on water: Chatham Glenwood sinks Jacksonville 38-20

Stretched out and finally snapped, Chatham Glenwood put just enough pressure on Jacksonville to earn a 38-20 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 21.

Chatham Glenwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-15 lead over Jacksonville.

