No quarter was granted as Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond blunted Villa Grove's plans 45-26 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 6, Villa Grove faced off against Arcola and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Sullivan on January 3 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
