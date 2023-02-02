Eureka took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Fisher 54-37 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 23, Fisher faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest . For results, click here. Eureka took on Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op on January 26 at Eureka High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.