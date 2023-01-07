Take a seat: Watseka owns Urbana in huge victory 50-21

Watseka offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Urbana during this 50-21 victory on January 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Watseka and Urbana squared off with December 17, 2021 at Urbana High School last season. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.