Take a seat: St. Elmo-Brownstown owns Moweaqua Central A&M in huge victory 46-15

St. Elmo-Brownstown's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Moweaqua Central A&M during a 46-15 blowout in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

St. Elmo-Brownstown opened with a 11-3 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M through the first quarter.

The Eagles' offense pulled in front for a 24-8 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

St. Elmo-Brownstown thundered to a 35-11 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Eagles, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 11-4 fourth quarter, too.

