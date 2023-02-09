Roanoke-Benson's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op during a 57-37 blowout in Illinois girls basketball on February 9.

In recent action on February 4, Roanoke-Benson faced off against Peoria Christian . For more, click here. Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op took on Bloomington Cornerstone Christian on January 31 at Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland Co-op. Click here for a recap.

