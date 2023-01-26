Take a seat: Peoria owns Normal in huge victory 56-35

Peoria's river of points eventually washed away Normal in a 56-35 cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 26.
The last time Peoria and Normal played in a 51-50 game on January 27, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Peoria faced off against Lincoln and Normal took on New Lenox Lincoln-Way West on January 21 at Normal Community High School. For more, click here.
