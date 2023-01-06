Take a seat: Nokomis owns Raymond Lincolnwood in huge victory 58-19

Nokomis' powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Raymond Lincolnwood 58-19 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Nokomis and Raymond Lincolnwood played in a 55-14 game on January 20, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Raymond Lincolnwood faced off against Gillespie and Nokomis took on Gillespie on December 28 at Nokomis High School. For more, click here.
