Take a seat: Clinton owns Macon Meridian in huge victory 71-26

Clinton left no doubt on Monday, controlling Macon Meridian from start to finish for a 71-26 victory on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 5, Clinton faced off against Peoria Heights and Macon Meridian took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 3 at Maroa-Forsyth High School. For a full recap, click here.
