Chicago Perspectives Co-Op offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Perspectives Math & Science during this 61-31 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.