Take a seat: Bloomington Central Catholic owns Monticello in huge victory 61-25

Bloomington Central Catholic swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Monticello 61-25 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 5.
Last season, Bloomington Central Catholic and Monticello squared off with January 6, 2022 at Monticello High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 29, Bloomington Central Catholic faced off against Winnebago and Monticello took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 28 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap.
