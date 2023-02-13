East St. Louis needed bonus action to put the nail in the coffin of Taylorville during a 78-74 OT thriller in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

Last season, East St. Louis and Taylorville squared off with February 14, 2022 at East St. Louis High School last season. For results, click here.

Recently on February 7, Taylorville squared off with Lincoln in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

