Sweating it out: Springfield Southeast edges Springfield 54-50

Springfield Southeast didn't flinch, finally repelling Springfield 54-50 at Springfield High on December 2 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Springfield and Springfield Southeast faced off on January 20, 2022 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
