 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Sweating it out: Manito Midwest Central edges Glasford Illini Bluffs 61-57

  • 0

A tight-knit tilt turned in Manito Midwest Central's direction just enough to squeeze past Glasford Illini Bluffs 61-57 at Manito Midwest Central High on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 27, Manito Midwest Central faced off against Athens and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Biggsville West Central on December 29 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News