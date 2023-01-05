Sweating it out: Manito Midwest Central edges Glasford Illini Bluffs 61-57

A tight-knit tilt turned in Manito Midwest Central's direction just enough to squeeze past Glasford Illini Bluffs 61-57 at Manito Midwest Central High on January 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 27, Manito Midwest Central faced off against Athens and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Biggsville West Central on December 29 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For a full recap, click here.
