Sweating it out: Dieterich edges Arcola 38-36

Dieterich showed its poise to outlast a game Arcola squad for a 38-36 victory on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Dieterich and Arcola played in a 56-46 game on December 27, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 19, Arcola squared off with Chrisman in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.