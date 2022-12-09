Sweating it out: Chicago Francis W Parker edges Chicago Mather 44-38

A sigh of relief filled the air in Chicago Francis W Parker's locker room after a trying 44-38 test with Chicago Mather for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 9.
In recent action on December 2, Chicago Francis W Parker faced off against Lycée Français de Chicago and Chicago Mather took on Chicago Clemente on December 1 at Chicago Stephen T Mather High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.