A tight-knit tilt turned in Champaign Central's direction just enough to squeeze past Bloomington 62-60 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 14.

Champaign Central drew first blood by forging a 19-14 margin over Bloomington after the first quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Purple Raiders made it 29-27.

Champaign Central darted to a 43-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Raiders closed the lead with a 20-19 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Bloomington and Champaign Central faced off on December 11, 2021 at Champaign Central High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 9, Bloomington faced off against Peoria . Click here for a recap. Champaign Central took on Peoria Notre Dame on February 4 at Champaign Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.