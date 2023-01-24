 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Streator rides the rough off Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland 42-27

Streator called "game" in the waning moments of a 42-27 defeat of Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland in Illinois girls basketball action on January 24.

Streator drew first blood by forging a 7-6 margin over Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 25-15 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Streator jumped to a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-10 edge.

Recently on January 9, Streator squared off with Lisle in a basketball game. For results, click here.

