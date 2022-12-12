Storm warning: Tremont rains down on Heyworth 49-18

Tremont's river of points eventually washed away Heyworth in a 49-18 cavalcade in Illinois girls basketball action on December 12.
Last season, Tremont and Heyworth faced off on December 13, 2021 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 5, Tremont faced off against Eureka and Heyworth took on Downs Tri-Valley on December 7 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.