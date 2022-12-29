Storm warning: Rochester rains down on Plainfield North 61-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The force was strong for Rochester as it pierced Plainfield North during Thursday's 61-39 thumping in Illinois girls basketball action on December 29.

Rochester steamrolled in front of Plainfield North 20-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers bowed their back in the second quarter, chipping the deficit to 32-20.

Rochester roared to a 47-30 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-9 points differential.

