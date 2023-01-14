Storm warning: River Forest Trinity unleashes full fury on Chicago Westinghouse 70-37

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but River Forest Trinity broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 70-37 explosion on Chicago Westinghouse in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 14.
Last season, River Forest Trinity and Chicago Westinghouse faced off on February 22, 2022 at River Forest Trinity High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 5, River Forest Trinity faced off against Chicago Payton. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.