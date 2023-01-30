 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Oakland Tri-County unleashes full fury on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond 54-30

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond had no answers as Oakland Tri-County compiled a 54-30 victory in Illinois girls basketball on January 30.

Last season, Oakland Tri-County and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with January 22, 2022 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op last season. For more, click here.

Recently on January 23, Oakland Tri-County squared off with Arcola in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

