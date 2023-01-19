Storm warning: Normal rains down on Normal West 58-31

Normal played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Normal West during a 58-31 beating in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 19.
The last time Normal and Normal West played in a 55-40 game on January 13, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 11, Normal faced off against Peoria Notre Dame and Normal West took on Darien Hinsdale South on January 14 at Normal West High School. For a full recap, click here.
