Storm warning: Mundelein Carmel Catholic rains down on Peoria Richwoods 51-28

Mundelein Carmel Catholic left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Peoria Richwoods 51-28 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The Corsairs moved in front of the Knights 15-9 to begin the second quarter.

Mundelein Carmel Catholic's shooting jumped on top to a 28-13 lead over Peoria Richwoods at the intermission.

The Corsairs' reign showed as they carried a 39-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

