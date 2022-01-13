Storm warning: Minonk Fieldcrest unleashes full fury on El Paso-Gridley 50-26

Minonk Fieldcrest offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling El Paso-Gridley with an all-around effort during this 50-26 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.

Minonk Fieldcrest opened with a 10-3 advantage over El Paso-Gridley through the first quarter.

Minonk Fieldcrest opened a gargantuan 24-9 gap over El Paso-Gridley at the intermission.

The third quarter gave Minonk Fieldcrest a 50-26 lead over El Paso-Gridley.

