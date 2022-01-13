 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Storm warning: Minonk Fieldcrest unleashes full fury on El Paso-Gridley 50-26

  • 0

Minonk Fieldcrest offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling El Paso-Gridley with an all-around effort during this 50-26 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 13.

Minonk Fieldcrest opened with a 10-3 advantage over El Paso-Gridley through the first quarter.

Minonk Fieldcrest opened a gargantuan 24-9 gap over El Paso-Gridley at the intermission.

The third quarter gave Minonk Fieldcrest a 50-26 lead over El Paso-Gridley.

In recent action on January 6, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Eureka and Minonk Fieldcrest took on LeRoy on January 6 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Contract talks low on Bears docket now

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News