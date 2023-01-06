Storm warning: Metamora rains down on East Peoria 65-31

Metamora's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate East Peoria 65-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Metamora drew first blood by forging a 13-4 margin over East Peoria after the first quarter.
The Redbirds opened a colossal 37-10 gap over the Raiders at the half.
Metamora steamrolled to a 56-15 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Raiders tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 16-9 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
