Storm warning: Metamora rains down on East Peoria 65-31

Metamora's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate East Peoria 65-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Metamora drew first blood by forging a 13-4 margin over East Peoria after the first quarter.

The Redbirds opened a colossal 37-10 gap over the Raiders at the half.

Metamora steamrolled to a 56-15 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 16-9 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.