Storm warning: Maroa-Forsyth unleashes full fury on Auburn 52-21

Maroa-Forsyth's river of points eventually washed away Auburn in a 52-21 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 22-2 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense jumped on top to a 29-9 lead over Auburn at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth enjoyed a whopping margin over Auburn with a 42-15 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 30 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

