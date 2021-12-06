Storm warning: Maroa-Forsyth unleashes full fury on Auburn 52-21

Maroa-Forsyth's river of points eventually washed away Auburn in a 52-21 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Maroa-Forsyth opened with a 22-2 advantage over Auburn through the first quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth's offense jumped on top to a 29-9 lead over Auburn at the intermission.

Maroa-Forsyth enjoyed a whopping margin over Auburn with a 42-15 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

