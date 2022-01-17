Storm warning: Lisle Benet rains down on Waukesha West 56-30

Lisle Benet rolled past Waukesha West for a comfortable 56-30 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 17.
The Redwings opened with a 14-5 advantage over the Wolverines through the first quarter.
Lisle Benet's offense darted to a 25-14 lead over Waukesha West at halftime.
Recently on January 8 , Lisle Benet squared up on Joliet Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
