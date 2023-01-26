Storm warning: Havana rains down on Bushnell-Prairie City 58-16

Havana handled Bushnell-Prairie City 58-16 in an impressive showing on January 26 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Havana and Bushnell-Prairie City played in a 62-31 game on January 27, 2022. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 19, Havana squared off with Camp Point Central in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.