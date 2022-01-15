Storm warning: El Paso-Gridley unleashes full fury on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41-15

El Paso-Gridley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41-15 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High on January 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

