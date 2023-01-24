Storm warning: Chicago Whitney Young unleashes full fury on Chicago Payton 80-36

Chicago Whitney Young swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Chicago Payton 80-36 at Chicago Payton College Prep on January 24 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Last season, Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Payton squared off with January 4, 2022 at Chicago Payton College Prep last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Payton faced off against Chicago Northside College and Chicago Whitney Young took on Chicago Butler on January 19 at Chicago Whitney Young High School. Click here for a recap.
