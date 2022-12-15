Storm warning: Chicago Whitney Young rains down on Chicago Amundsen 92-23

Chicago Whitney Young controlled the action to earn an impressive 92-23 win against Chicago Amundsen for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 15.
In recent action on December 10, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Detroit Edison PSA and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago Taft on December 8 at Chicago Amundsen High School. For more, click here.
