Storm warning: Chicago Curie unleashes full fury on Chicago Schurz 49-15

Chicago Curie raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-15 win over Chicago Schurz for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 30.

Recently on January 25, Chicago Schurz squared off with Chicago Intrinsic in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.