Storm warning: Chicago Amundsen unleashes full fury on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 49-29

Chicago Amundsen offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science with an all-around effort during this 49-29 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science faced off against Chicago Fenger and Chicago Amundsen took on Chicago DePaul College Prep on December 4 at Chicago DePaul College Prep. Click here for a recap
