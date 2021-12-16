Stopped cold: Pleasant Plains thwarts Maroa-Forsyth's quest 42-31

No quarter was granted as Pleasant Plains blunted Maroa-Forsyth's plans 42-31 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 9, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mason City Illini Central and Pleasant Plains took on Rochester on December 11 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Pleasant Plains moved in front of Maroa-Forsyth 10-9 to begin the second quarter.
Pleasant Plains fought to a 23-19 halftime margin at Maroa-Forsyth's expense.
The Cardinals took control in the third quarter with a 34-25 advantage over the Trojans.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.