Stopped cold: LeRoy thwarts Downs Tri-Valley's quest 45-31

Playing with a winning hand, LeRoy trumped Downs Tri-Valley 45-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 27.
In recent action on January 22, LeRoy faced off against Fisher and Downs Tri-Valley took on Tremont on January 17 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.