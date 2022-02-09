Stopped cold: Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart thwarts Chicago Morgan Park Academy's quest 48-31

Playing with a winning hand, Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart trumped Chicago Morgan Park Academy 48-31 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 9.
In recent action on February 4, Chicago Morgan Park Academy faced off against Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Lake Forest Woodlands Academy of Sacred Heart took on Chicago U-High on January 26 at Chicago U-High. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
