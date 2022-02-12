Stopped cold: Danville thwarts Urbana's quest 50-34

Danville grabbed a 50-34 victory at the expense of Urbana on February 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Danville's shooting moved to a 23-18 lead over Urbana at halftime.
Recently on February 5 , Urbana squared up on Peoria Notre Dame in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.