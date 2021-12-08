Stopped cold: Chicago Phillips thwarts Chicago Hyde Park's quest 52-38

Playing with a winning hand, Chicago Phillips trumped Chicago Hyde Park 52-38 on December 8 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on December 4, Chicago Hyde Park faced off against Chicago Heights Bloom and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Marist on December 4 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.