Stopped cold: Chicago Payton College Prep thwarts Wilmette Regina Dominican's quest 45-31

Chicago Payton College Prep notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Wilmette Regina Dominican 45-31 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 18.
In recent action on December 9, Chicago Payton College Prep faced off against Chicago Jones College Prep and Wilmette Regina Dominican took on Chicago De La Salle on December 9 at Wilmette Regina Dominican High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
